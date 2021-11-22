OTTAWA — Whirlpool Corporation announced Tuesday it would invest more than $65 million into its factory in Ottawa over the next several years, bringing more than 100 jobs to the community to build new products, including built-in refrigerators.
The Ottawa plant will expand to produce premium refrigeration products, including built-in refrigerator, according to a press release from Whirlpool. Expansion of the facility at 677 Woodland Drive, will begin in mid-2022, with Ottawa seeing full production in 2023.
“We’re excited about this investment in the future of the Ottawa Operations and in our people,” Don Metzelaar, Whirlpool Corporation’s vice president of integrated supply chain and quality, said in a press release. “This is a testament to our skilled workforce, and will unlock our potential to bring the newest and best refrigeration innovation to our customers who count on us to improve their lives at home.”
The plant currently has more than 600 employees, making it the largest employer in Putnam County. It produces freezers, under-counter ice makers and hybrid heat-pump bases for ventless dryers. It manufactures products for Whirlpool and other brands, such as Amana, Gladiator, JennAir, KitchenAid and Maytag.
“Today is a good day for Putnam County,” said Amy Sealts, the director of economic development for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation, which followed the lead of JobsOhio to help the company. “Over the last 10 months, it has been a great experience supporting the Whirlpool leadership team as they’ve worked to secure this growth project for the Ottawa operations facility. Knowing that the corporation chose Ottawa for major capital investments and job creation is a testament to the quality and strength of the workforce here.”
The company will use a JobsOhio grant and tax benefits from the state to help make the project happen. There aren’t any approved local abatements on the project yet. JobsOhio releases information about state aid after a final agreement is executed,
“Whirlpool’s plans to invest in its Ottawa facility will bring 100 good-paying new jobs and the latest refrigeration production technology,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a press release. “The cutting-edge advancements and Ohio talent will provide a strong competitive advantage as Whirlpool positions Ottawa to be a premium refrigeration plant in the North American market.”
Whirlpool bought the facility in December 2009, after the former W.C. Wood plant closed and put 400 people out of work. Whirlpool upgraded and restarted the freezer line in January 2010.
The company added a wind turbine at its location in 2017, when it also added 40 new jobs.
Sealts said the project could bolster the region’s role in manufacturing. She said Whirlpool has been active in the Putnam County Workforce Consortium, adding, “They have the best interests of the community in mind.”
“From an economic development standpoint, Whirlpool’s project is meaningful for Putnam County, as well as Ohio,” Sealts said. “It supports other job sectors such as industrial vendors and contractors who will have opportunities to serve the project, and it creates quality jobs which presents opportunities to attract people to the area who will earn and spend income in surrounding businesses.”