Bowling Green Council is rolling on a pedal bike proposal.
Council on Tuesday introduced legislation prompted by an expected pedal bike business in the city.
The ordinance would create Chapter 121 of the city’s codified ordinances, regulating commercial quadricycles, the legal designation for the vehicles. A committee meeting focusing on the legislation was scheduled for later this month.
During council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Joe Steinmetz addressed council about his interest in bringing a pedal bike business to the city.
Steinmetz works for Tiffin Pedal Company, which operates pedal bikes in the city of Tiffin. The business’ website notes that the vehicles consist of 10 pedaling seats, two non-pedaling seats and a back bench for two more people, along with a driver.
Though the vehicle is primarily pedal-powered, pedal bikes do have batteries to assist in driving up inclines. The vehicles, according to Steinmetz in a recent interview, are rented out by a variety of groups for various outings and occasions. He told the Sentinel that he’s hoping to open his business in the city by Memorial Day.
During council’s Feb. 7 meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter discussed a letter she had submitted to council regarding pedal bikes, along with recommendations that came about after the city administration, police, fire and public works reviewed the Ohio Revised Code section dealing with the vehicles.
The recommendations in Tretter’s letter included registration of operators with the city, liability insurance, and prohibiting the quadricycles from stopping for loading or unloading in marked lanes of traffic, as well as prohibiting operation of the quadricycles from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. It was subsequently asked that the recommendations be put into a legislative form and be forwarded to council’s transportation and safety committee.
Steinmetz had requested that the 10 p.m. time be extended to 11 p.m., telling the Sentinel that on some weekend nights, the final ride of the evening may not conclude until around 10:30 p.m. and the later time would provide some flexibility.
Among other provisions, the legislation introduced Tuesday requires that the owner obtain a permit and each driver have a valid driver’s license, that each vehicle and driver have liability coverage, and that any person owning, operating or in physical control of a commercial quadricycle must load and unload passengers from the curb side of the street. It also includes the later 11 p.m. time requested by Steinmetz.
Steinmetz attended Tuesday’s council meeting, noting that he wanted to make himself available to questions from council. Councilman Bill Herald noted that a meeting of the transportation and safety committee of council focusing on the pending legislation was scheduled for March 21 at 6:15 p.m., the night of the ordinance’s third reading.
“There’s no prohibition on you opening the business now,” Councilman Greg Robinette said to Steinmetz, noting that the legislation would add some constraints. “These don’t do anything but just clarify some questions that came up.”