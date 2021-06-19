A number of ideas have been implemented to bring more business to downtown Bowling Green as it recovers from the coronavirus shutdown.
But more is needed was the message at a forum held Thursday entitled “Moving Business Forward.”
The new live music and DORA has helped, but more can be done, said two people who work in the city.
Music gives people a reason to come downtown, said Gayle Walterbach, who owns Coyote Beads.
She addressed the six panel members at the forum, which also addressed the workforce needs of the area.
As a business owner, you want to retain employees and give an atmosphere to do that, Walterbach said.
She also said that the planned parklets are taking too long to arrive. Parklets expand the space available to gather outside and increase outdoor dining options.
Three parklets are planned at Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company and Kabob-It, said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown BG.
They are on schedule and should be in place by the end of June or first of July, he said.
It is a new program, said Mayor Michael Aspacher, and it took a great deal of work especially since two are on a state route downtown.
Council has embraced the concept but public safety was important, he said.
Vetter also said it is his agency’s intent to add sidewalk artists to bring more foot traffic downtown.
“So far it has been positive. Community members are ready to come out, they’re ready for some fun,” Walterbach said.
She suggested more promotion of downtown events.
“We need to nail social media. I think we’re falling behind,” she said.
The idea of extending operating hours at least one night a week also was suggested.
Kati Thompson, who operates Eden Fashion Boutique and is executive director of BG Economic Development, said it would be nice if businesses decided collectively to stay open later.
Mark Cassin, with State Bank, asked if there was a downtown merchants’ association. When he learned the group had disbanded, he suggested bringing it back so all could work in unison on improvements.
Customers become confused about the hours of local businesses, he said, adding that frustrated consumers leave town.
Vetter asked Walterbach if there are plans to bring back Firefly Nights, which ran in 2018 and 2019 but were shuttered in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Four nights every year, the festival offered music and dancing, a children’s area, outdoor dining and vendors.
“Everyone is craving that right now,” Vetter said. “It needs to come back.”
Walterbach said the group is planning on the festival’s return in 2022.
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hinkelman, who moderated the 60-minute forum, also asked for more electric car charging stations.
“They plot where they can stop for lunch by where they can charge their vehicle,” she said about travelers.
Hinkelman asked if American Rescue Plan funds received by the city can be used for these chargers.
Aspacher said the use of ARP funds is complicated and there are a lot of restrictions.
The city has come up with a list is possible ways to spend the $7.3 million that it will receive through 2022. Ideas that will impact the entire community include:
Develop a multi-use path linking the community center, Cogans Crossing and the high school
Expand on a housing grant program and increase support to social programs
Add an ADA playground and pedestrian bike path in City Park
Expand green initiatives and add car charging stations
Upgrade emergency response services and replace aging vehicles in the fire division
“This is an historic opportunity for us to invest in the community,” Aspacher said.
He said after the forum he was happy with the information shared.
“The city still needs to continue to consider what we can do to support out business community,” Aspacher said.
Councilman Greg Robinette said council will help city business anyway it can.
“We’re all ears, ready to take some action,” he said.
The forum was sponsored by the chamber.