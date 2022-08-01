Election 2022 Michigan Governor

Michigan Republican candidates for governor Ryan Kelley, of Allendale, from left, Garrett Soldano, of Mattawan, Tudor Dixon, of Norton Shores and Kevin Rinke, of Bloomfield Township, appear at a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich., July 6, 2022. The Republican primary for governor was wild from the start, with five candidates getting kicked off the ballot for failing to file enough valid nominating signatures. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 via AP, File)

 Michael Buck

In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House.

Those are among some of the most notable contests in Tuesday's primary elections being held in six states.

