ROSSFORD – A Native American burial ground is being investigated at the site of the former Indian Hills Elementary School, as the future of that building and the Eagle Point school building were discussed during a meeting held by council on Monday.
The council was seeking public input on possible directions the city might go with the properties. The meeting used a committee of the whole format which allowed members of the public to have five minutes speaking time related to the properties.
Several options are available, but after several interested parties have looked over the properties, the city has not received any follow-up interest in repurposing the properties.
Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, has been heading up the work on the Indian Hills property, which is currently undergoing investigations as part of the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 program, which determines the historical significance of properties.
That land was formerly a Native American burial ground and is the site of several burial mounds, but it is unknown how extensive the site could be.
“Outside of the Serpent Mounds, in Ohio, it has the second highest concentration of Native American burial artifacts,” Audet said of the evolving search strategy. “We know where the burial mounds are, we know where artifacts have been found.”
Audet described the three suspected burial mounds as being roughly the size of a school bus and standing approximately 4 feet high.
As part of the federal government search strategy, the entire 39 acre site has been wrapped into the 106 process. However, if significant sections of the property are not found to have artifacts they could be split off and redeveloped.
“They didn’t do anything wrong back in the day. It’s just that the process has evolved and what stood for due diligence then does not stand now,” Audet said. “Once a Section 106 is wrapped around a site, anything is done to it opens it up to full review and it has to go through the state preservation office.”
Any change to the building or new use for the current building requires a revisit to the 106 process.
It’s possible that the entire 1970s-era building could be on top of artifacts. Because of modern technology, that can be determined through the use of ground penetrating radar, which will be brought in during the investigation.
“That’s why we had to go back and come up with another course of action. They call them anomalies,” Audet said of the difficulties related to precise determinations in the investigation process.
Should artifacts or remains be found under the school, demolition could be required.
Audet was not sure when the investigation would be finished.
For the Eagle Point School property, the city applied for the Brownfield Ohio/Demolitions Grant Program through the Ohio Department of Development on Jan. 31.
“It is not tied to any end use,” Administrator Allyson Murray said. “The application itself listed several possible uses, including: residential housing, luxury condominiums, a skate park, a dog park, green space, pool or splash pad.”
According to Caroline Eckel, council president, a response to the grant request is expected by the end of the month. It should cover up to approximately $500,000 in demolitions expenses.
There are also possible abatement issues, such as asbestos and mercury, related to the demolition process.
Neither building is currently in use, but the Indian Hills building is considered more modern with a greater likelihood that it could be repurposed. It was most recently used as a middle school, while the new high school was being built. The primary difference in the two buildings is that Indian Hills has a fire suppression sprinkler system and Eagle Point does not.
“I don’t think the city should take on repurposing,” Eckel said, with specific references to the lack of any fire suppression system.
Councilwoman Brenna Reynolds referenced the lack of accessibility and cost that would be required for the building to achieve Americans with Disabilities Act compliance as an additional reason to raze the Eagle Point building.
Resident Kevin Weaks supported demolition of both properties.
“I believe it is because of our commercial successes that afford us that freedom,” Weaks said.
He spoke at length about the aging population in Rossford and the need for housing for seniors, as well as younger families who might be interested in properties in the $200,000 range.
Weaks called the current buildings “dark, empty and lifeless,” and said that repurposing would not solve anything.
Resident and former mayor Bill Verbosky said that the Eagle Point property has too many problems to be repurposed.
He suggested that the property be used as a park, perhaps with a gazebo that could be a memorial to the school.
With Indian Hills, he suggested that, as a more modern building, it could be repurposed as a senior living facility.