Election 2022-Governor-Ohio

In this Aug. 4, 2019 file photo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks during a news conference regarding a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. 

 AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, who is running for the Democratic party’s nomination for Ohio governor, will be stopping by the Wood County Democratic Party’s Fair Booth on Saturday at 4 p.m. to talk with volunteers and fair-goers.

