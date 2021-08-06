The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, who is running for the Democratic party’s nomination for Ohio governor, will be stopping by the Wood County Democratic Party’s Fair Booth on Saturday at 4 p.m. to talk with volunteers and fair-goers.
