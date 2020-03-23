Weston woman pleads guilty in BG brawl

A Weston woman who jumped on a Bowling Green police officer to stop him from arresting her boyfriend has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Zoie A. Moore, 19, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack Monday.

She has been charged with assault, intimidation, retaliation and escape.

She waived a jury trial and sentencing has been set for May 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Moore and co-defendants Jorden Hammye and Justin Hammye are accused of being involved in a brawl on Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Court Street.

Moore admitted to tacking Bowling Green Police Division Ptl. Brian Crites from behind while he was trying to arrest a man Moore identified as her boyfriend.

“The words of the defendant were, ‘You were tackling my boyfriend,’” said Pamela A. Gross, assistant Wood County prosecuting attorney, in outlining a police report that would have been used as evidence if Moore’s case went to trial.

“There is no legal justifications for her actions,” Gross said.

Crites fell to the ground, scraping his right hand, right forearm, left forearm and right knee.

Mack announced that with a guilty plea, the assault charge, a fourth-degree felony, carries a maximum prison term of 18 months; intimidation, a third-degree felony, up to 36 months; retaliation, a third-degree felony, up to 36 months; and escape, a fifth-degree felony, up to 12 months.

If sentenced consecutively, that would be an 8 ½-year prison term, Mack said.

When asked by Mack for an explanation of the escape charge, Gross said it stemmed from Moore tackling the police officer which allowed her boyfriend to escape as the officer was arresting him.

There also is video supporting that account of what happened, said Moore’s attorney, John Thebes of Toledo.

Her boyfriend, Marquese Chandler, 25, Monroe, Michigan, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, which was dismissed, and disorderly conduct, for which he was found guilty. He was fined $150 and told to pay court costs.

Brothers Jorden Hammye, 22, Newport, Michigan, and Justin Hammye, 23, Bowling Green, both entered not guilty pleas to charges of assault, intimidation and retaliation.

Both are scheduled to appear before Mack for a final pretrial on April 13. A three-day jury trial is set to commence May 13 at 8:30 a.m. for the brothers.

A nearly two-minute video from around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 14 shows one officer arresting someone on the ground when another was pushed. That led to five officers trying to control two additional people on the ground.

Bowling Green police responded to the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 that morning. According to the police report, as one officer tried to break up a fight between two males, he was tackled from behind by Moore.

According to BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso, as officers were trying to take people into custody, Jorden Hammye shoved an officer. Justin Hammye blocked the officer and was grabbed and taken to the ground