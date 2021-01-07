WESTON — Repairs and improvements from grants, capital budget funding and village investment are returning the reservoir for recreation.
The capital bill state construction budget awards were announced Dec. 15 and included a requested $30,000 in funding for the reservoir repairs and improvements.
As reported in the village funding application, village administration is now anticipating “decades of additional life as a source of recreational use for all ages by means of fishing, walking, and sledding.”
Until preliminary repairs were made in the spring, the reservoir had been closed as a park several times in the preceding years, with snow fencing blocking access.
The Weston Reservoir sits next to the Weston Fire Station on Taylor Street. It was established as a part of the federal government Works Progress Administration Program in 1937 and became the village primary water source in 1940. The village shifted to Bowling Green water in the 1990s and the adjacent Water and Sewer Plant was demolished and the reservoir was turned into a recreation area.
Reservoir rehab took several major leaps forward in 2020.
The $30,000 in capital budget funding will be on top of $5,000 in local funding from the village. Minimal mandatory safety related repairs were made and the reservoir was able to reopen May 22.
Initial repairs were approved at the April 20 village council meeting. $1,500 in repairs to the east embankment were made by adding additional stone.
Local resident Gary Betz came to the council meeting and offered to use his excavator and work to fix the reservoir, if the Village paid for the stone. By May 18 completion of the repair project was confirmed and council voted to reopen the reservoir for recreational purposes.
2020 also saw two grants for fish stock to go into the reservoir.
The reservoir has been stocked with fish for many years, but this year the village received $500 from Henry-Wood Sportsman Alliance to stock the reservoir with 250 Hybrid-Stripped Bass from Schooner Farms, which is located outside the village on the corner of Otsego Pike and State Route 6. The Alliance also donated 125 pounds of rainbow trout as a second grant.
“People are happy they are able to fish again,” Stephanie Monts, village clerk, said.
The capital budget funds will be used to regrade the eroded east bank, making it closer to the water level. Additional rock will be added to prevent further erosion. A new fishing dock will also be added, to replace a deteriorating pier. Benches and a safe pathway will be added, leading up the side of the hill.
As part of the new funding the hopes to involve the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with fishing and water programs at the reservoir.
Weston will also receive capital budget funds totalling $30,000 for a new splash pad and $30,000 for the development of historical sites as part of the History of Weston Historical Offerings.