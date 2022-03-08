A Weston man who pleaded guilty to abduction is going to jail.
Clint Almaguer, 29, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in August for rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies. He pleaded guilty in January to an amended charge of abduction, a third-degree felony.
The remaining charges were dismissed Friday.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the abduction charge has sexual motivation because Almaguer admitted to initiating sex with the victim but stopped when she passed out. He then restrained the victim to the point she had to push him off her.
Almaguer has two prior convictions of domestic battery, which is “concerning and troubling,” Boos said.
Prison is appropriate given the defendant’s history of violence, he said.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said that her client’s prior record shows violence but that was in a relationship he has since left and he has had not trouble with the law until this offense.
“While this offense is serious, we are asking the court for less than a prison sentence,” she said.
Her client has obligations to his child and is seeking employment, Roller said.
“I’m sorry for any trauma I may have caused,” Almaguer said, and asked for probation to continue his obligations.
The victim has suffered serious psychological harm, Kuhlman said.
The fact that the defendant has no regular job doesn’t make sense, given the current market, he said.
“You should be employed. There really isn’t any justification for not doing so,” Kuhlman said.
Almaguer’s story also changed daily in the pre-sentence investigation and there was no consistency, he said.
Kuhlman imposed a sentence of 18 months in jail after which Almaguer will be placed on five years of post-release control.
Almaguer must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register 180 days for 25 years.