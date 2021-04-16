A Weston man who asked for nude pictures from a minor has pleaded guilty.
Frederick Quaintance III, 21, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in October for importuning and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies.
He pleaded guilty to both charges. Both are Tier I sex offenses, meaning he will have to register in the county in which he lives annually for 15 years. He also cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare facility.
From June 1-15, he contacted a 15-year-old girl in order to engage in sexual activity and he possessed material that showed her in a state of nudity.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross recommended a sentence of community control.
Reger said despite that recommendation, he could impose a prison sentence of 12 months for each charge.
“The presumption against prison does not apply to sex offenses,” he said.
Gross said that Quaintance began texting and Snapchatting with the teen in June and they planned to meet in Weston to have sex. He asked for nude photos and she sent three.
He admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he had asked for the nude photos and knew she was 15. Both the defendant’s and the victim’s phones were collected and the nude pictures were found on both.
Sentencing was set for June 1.