A Weston man indicted for rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Clint Almaguer, 29, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Almaguer was indicted in August for rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
He was accused of engaging in sexual conduct on April 4 with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of the act or control her conduct was substantially impaired, because she was unaware that the act was being committed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans said the defendant delivered edible marijuana to the victim on April 4. She told police her next memory was waking with Almaguer on top of her.
She later confronted Almaguer, who was a co-worker, and taped the conversation during which he said he had sex with her while she was unconscious, Hoppenjans said.
Almaguer said she passed out and he was on top of her to do chest compressions. He admitted to what he said during the taped recordings but said that never happened.
He later admitted to initiating sex with the victim but stopped when she passed out, Hoppenjans said, and added the defendant restrained the victim to the point she had to push him off her.
Defense attorney Sara Roller clarified that the woman had consumed the edibles before her client’s arrival, and he did not supply them.
Hoppenjans had no objection to that correction.
Roller asked that the GPS monitor her client has been wearing since August be removed and the no-contact order with the victim be canceled as she has moved out of the area.
Kuhlman ruled that the no-contact order stay in place, but the monitor may be removed.
At the time of sentencing, Almaguer must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
The remaining counts will be dismissed at sentencing, which was set for March 4.