A Weston man has been arrested after stealing a truck.
Michael J. Kolodzaike, 62, was arrested for theft Monday and taken to jail.
On Sunday around 12:21 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the area of South Main and East Wooster streets for a stolen vehicle.
The complainant parked his parent’s 2011 Chevy Silverado in the 100 block of East Wooster and left it unattended while he unloaded items into a business. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the cup holder.
A review of camera footage from the downtown area showed an older man wearing a ballcap and a mask walking northbound on South Main and entering a business. After leaving, he walked to the Four Corners. He then appeared to take notice of the complainant unloading the truck. He crossed South Main and stood near the truck for several minutes. At one point he walked onto South Main Street and appeared to check on what the complainant was doing.
He then walked back to the truck and entered the driver’s door, pulled into traffic and drove eastbound on East Wooster Street. The subject then drove northbound on North Prospect Street and out of camera view.
Kolodzaike was identified after the police division posted on social media an image taken from the video.
The Wood County Justice Center contacted the police division and said the image looked like a man just released from the jail on Sunday. Video footage of Kolodaike’s release showed he was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in police division’s downtown surveillance footage.
When he showed up to a meeting with a probation officer Monday, driving a truck registered under his name, he was handcuffed and searched. He told officers the stolen truck was in Haskins, where he own truck had been towed when he was arrested Nov. 18.