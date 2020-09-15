A Weston man has been arrested for OVI refusal.
Kevin Book, 31, was stopped at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Prospect Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. He was reportedly observed making a wide right turn from East Court Street to North Prospect and then stopping past the stop bar at Clough Street.
The responding officers noticed Book’s speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he was swaying back and forth. Book said he had had a couple of drinks.
When asked to exit his vehicle, he allegedly told police several times he was going to fail the sobriety tests.
After being placed under arrest for suspected OVI, an inventory of the vehicle found a small pipe.
At the station, Book argued that he couldn’t be arrested because a breath test was not done at the scene. He finally agreed to the test, and was told two samples would be taken, but he refused to complete the second one. The test was deemed invalid.
A check of his police record showed two prior OVI convictions, in 2006 and 2019. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Book was transported to the hospital where he argued the search warrant was not valid and he wasn’t going to provide a blood sample. After arguing for several minutes, he consented, according to the report.
He was booked for OVI, OVI refusal, marked lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia.