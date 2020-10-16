The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing the eastbound lane of West Wooster Street at Martindale Road on Monday.
Flaggers will be present on each end of the closure directing traffic. The north end of Martindale will also be closed at Wooster for this work. Access to the Peace Lutheran Church will be maintained.
This work is expected to last one day.
The closure is required to perform a water line tie in. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.