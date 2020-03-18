West Millgrove house lost to fire - Sentinel-Tribune: News

West Millgrove house lost to fire

Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:15 pm

WEST MILLGROVE — Eight fire departments representing three counties responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Cygnet Road.

Mark Mareches, fire chief with the Perry Township Fire Station, said the call was made at 4:50 a.m.

Calendar

