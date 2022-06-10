WEST MILLGROVE — Spare vehicle parts caught fire at a junk yard Thursday afternoon, sending up billowing clouds of black smoke that could be seen from more than 15 miles away.
The West Millgrove Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to Webb Wrecking, 4791 W. Sandusky St., around 5:20 p.m.
Mutual aid was requested from the fire departments in Bloomdale, Bradner, Kansas, Pemberville, Fostoria, Wayne and Risingsun, said Mark Mareches, West Millgrove fire chief.
He said crews left the scene around 1 a.m.
Mareches said Friday morning he had not yet finished the report, but the cause of the fire was undetermined.