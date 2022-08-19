Earns Wendys

This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. 

 Photo by AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant.

Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court as the E. coli outbreak appears to be connected to romaine that was served on sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.

