Wendy's-Lettuce

This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s has announced, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it’s pulling lettuce from sandwiches in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating sandwiches there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the illness. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy's was also served or sold at other businesses.

