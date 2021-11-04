MILLBURY — A Lake Township trustee veteran was returned to the board and a Walbridge woman unseated an incumbent.
Richard Welling, who was running for his seventh term, received 939 votes or 25.35%, according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections on Tuesday.
Lorie A. Davis was second with 823 votes or 22.22%.
Five were running for two trustee seats.
Jeffery Pettit, who was running for a third term, got 801 votes or 21.63%. Scott Wright had 661 votes or 17.85%. Stephen D. Poiry received 480 votes or 12.96%.
Welling touted 100% attendance at trustee meetings and said he has written 85% of the township resolutions. He farms and recently retired from UPS after 46 years.
“I out-campaigned everybody else. I went to 1,700 houses and sent out 3,200 postcards,” he said.
In the next four years, there is more economic development on the horizon that will bring more jobs to the township, Welling said. That complements the First Solar expansion on Ohio 795.
There will also be changes in fire and EMS operations, Welling said.
“Our EMS runs are getting really drastic,” he said, adding that one solution could be a fire district in the area. “We have great volunteer firefighters. We just don’t have enough.”
The trustees will also need to do a revamp of zoning resolutions, Welling said.
Davis, who broke her ankle the last week of the campaign, said she was excited about joining the board in January. She said that voters told her they wanted to see a new face.
“They want a fresh perspective. They want to see change,” Davis said.
Davis would like to bring back events, such as the Easter egg breakfast and Music in the Park. She also wants to see the township more widely represented around Wood County.
She would also like to work on the relationship between the township, Walbridge and Millbury.
“The would be nice, to see everyone come together,” Davis said.
Davis has worked at Walbridge VFW Post 9963 and as a SilverSneakers coordinator for the YMCA. She moved to the township 10 years ago and has also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and in the schools.