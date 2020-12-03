A customized welding program will be held at Penta Career Center, 760 W. Newton Road, Jan. 11-15.
This 100-hour hands-on training will cover the basic instruction in ARC, Oxyacetylene cutting, intro to MIG welding and basic skills in gas tungsten ARC welding, as well as proper welds and types of welding joints.
Financial assistance is available. Call, text or email Leslie Head at 419-575-0109 or lhead@wcesc.org.
The average median wage is $40,589, according to a new release by Northwest State Community College. Earn certification in AWS, OSHA 10 and forklift training.