Through 75 years of business Al-Mar Lanes has been a pillar to the recreation of Bowling Green.
Started in 1945 by Al Stevens and Marley Wilson, who combined their names to make the title, Al-Mar Lanes has strived to give Bowling Green a fun bowling experience.
Stevens and Wilson had the business for just over 20 years before they sold it to Bob and Ann Brim in the mid-’60s. The Brims held it themselves for 20 years before it was sold to a group of investors in Toledo during the early ’80s.
From here the business started to go under – until Bill Wammes showed up on the scene and worked out a deal to buy the business in 1989. Wammes has been the owner since and has built the lanes into what Bowling Green knows today.
Wammes originally worked as a commercial real estate appraiser and kept that title for a few years after buying the bowling alley as an extra source of income.
But bowling was his passion.
“I grew up bowling at Al-Mar. My parents bowled there when I was a kid. I bowled leagues there, and I loved the sport of bowling,” Wammes said. “I got a call from a representative of the group of investors that was going under and they said they were in trouble and asked if I would be interested. From there we worked out a deal and I bought it.”
Wammes took an alley that was close to closing and turned it into the Sentinel-Tribune’s “Best of Wood County” bowling alley for the past 20 years.
One of his biggest challenges as a proprietor occurred on Dec. 12, 2000 when the original bowling center on North Main Street went up in flames. The fire destroyed much of his memorabilia along with many irreplaceable records.
Some of the prominent changes in the alley were technological advancements in the open bowling scene.
“The business itself has changed dramatically. Originally we didn’t have the glow bowling, the black lights, we didn’t have bumpers, those things were new,” Wammes said.
He also wanted to improve other areas about the alley that had nothing to do with bowling, such as the restaurant.
“When I bought the business the food business was probably 15-20% of our income, it was more for snacks with burgers and fries and hot dogs. Now we have a full-service restaurant, and it is a much bigger part of our business,” Wammes said.
CJ’s Sport’s Bar has over 40 menu items and is also open for carryout.
“We hire a lot of high school and college students and they are dealing with our customers and we want them to give us great customer service, especially in the bar and restaurant area,” Wammes said. “These guys eat at McDonalds and fast-food places, some of them have probably never eaten in a high end restaurant where the service is really good. So, we’ll take different kids out and take them out to one of those restaurant so they can experience that same great service that we want them to provide.”
While the restaurant and the open bowling are huge parts of the business, so is the league bowling.
Wammes, a former Professional Bowing Association bowler, has an appreciation for league bowling and he wants to keep that alive. The alley has hosted PBA events every year for the last 20 years.
Promoting the local leagues is proving to be a challenge.
“The average age of a league bowler is over 50 and the league bowling is still a huge part of our business so we had to come up with ways to bring that number down,” Wammes said.
An increased interest in high school and college bowling recently has given Wammes more hope for the future of bowling.
“One of the big things that has probably helped bowling over the last 10 or 15 years is the high school bowling and the college bowling. It increased the interest for younger people to get involved in bowling in leagues,” he said.
Wammes, a coach for Bowling Green State University’s club bowling team for 10 years and Bowling Green High School’s team for 25, has tried to grow the leagues and lower that average age by recruiting some of his former athletes.
“It has been a way for us to continue to keep our leagues growing … bringing those young people in, and get the average age down to a number that makes the future look better,” Wammes said.
He wants all bowlers to feel special while bowling at his alley. That attitude has driven they alley to success.
“I talk about that to our employees all the time. I want our league bowlers to feel like this is their country club. I want everybody else to be treated like respective country club members. So they feel like they belong and they would like to join. We spend a lot of time on training our employees to treat our customers like you would want to be treated,” Wammes said.
That motto is exactly what Wammes shot for when he bought the business over 30 years prior. Something that he believes has enabled the lanes to thrive since it nearly went under before he bought it. It is the most important aspect into makes the alley what it is today.
“From the group of investors that had it, I think the difference was that I was a bowler and I tried to operate the business the way I would want it to be operated as a bowler. I wanted my customers to be treated the way that I would want to be treated if I was there bowling,” Wammes said.