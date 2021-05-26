Bowling Green was officially proclaimed a Purple Heart City Wednesday night.
Council unanimously affirmed a proclamation of Mayor Mike Aspacher declaring the city’s new designation during a special meeting held outside of the new Veterans Memorial Building at City Park.
According to a release, the declaration “recognizes the extraordinary sacrifice those who have received the Purple Heart have made for our country.”
The designation was conferred upon the city by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart originated in the American Revolution, first being awarded by George Washington. Since then, according to the release, it has been “awarded to servicemen and woman for wounds received while in action against enemy combatants.” An estimated 1.7 million veterans have been awarded the Purple Heart since World War I.
Aspacher, during his remarks, noted that Bowling Green “desired to become a Purple Heart City” in tribute to veterans, and proclaimed the day Purple Heart Day, accepting the official designation as a Purple Heart City.
Council voted unanimously to affirm the proclamation via a voice vote.
Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 31 from Dayton presented the colors at the event. Jerry Ferris, department commander for the Ohio Military Order of the Purple Heart Honor Guard, presented the city with a plaque and also offered remarks, recognizing the city’s dedication and support in honoring combat veterans.
He noted that all of the Order of the Purple Heart members there were veterans of the Vietnam War, all wounded in combat; he himself had been awarded the Purple Heart three times.
Ferris said that, as Vietnam veterans, they didn’t receive a hero’s welcome upon returning home from that conflict. However, he said, looking out at the gathered audience, “makes us feel joy. The welcome home is received.”
“We lost friends and buddies,” he said, “and they received that medal.”
Ferris also presented each council member, and Aspacher, with a challenge coin in the likeness of the Purple Heart medal.
The event closed with “Taps,” played by Nolan Miller and Kate Tretter.