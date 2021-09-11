The new Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza ensures that the supreme sacrifice given for freedom will not be forgotten.
The renovated memorial was dedicated Saturday at the Wood County Courthouse during the Ohio Patriot Day Ceremony.
“As we gather today, we can assure that a new generation understands the capacity within each of us, to stand shoulder to shoulder as we fulfill our collective promise never to forget,” said Greg Robinette, commander of Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 and the ceremony’s emcee.
“Let us thank the families for their sacrifice and let us all thank each veteran for their courage and their service. To all veterans, and especially the Vietnam veterans, welcome home.”
David Ridenour, who leads local and state veterans organizations and was an instrumental part of renovating the memorial, said the Vietnam reference meant a lot.
“Being a Vietnam veteran, when I first got home, we weren’t welcomed home. We put away our uniforms and got on with our lives,” he said. “In November ‘82, the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, I had to be at it, and that was my awakening.
“Ever since then, it’s been a mission to honor and remember those that we lost in service. It means a lot, that we’re able to keep their memories alive, that they are not forgotten.”
Father Tom McQuillen, pastor of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, blessed the monuments.
“May they long stand in testament of the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “There is no greater love than to give one’s life for another.
“May these monuments help us to never forget those who paid so great of price to ensure that freedom would be our legacy.”
Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw recalled the May 2019 ceremony to honor Edward C. Byers Jr., U.S. Navy, held at the veterans memorial site. The Medal of Honor recipient is credited with saving an American doctor taken hostage in Afghanistan.
The area was no longer fit for such important ceremonies, Herringshaw recalled.
“Our veterans memorial had seen better days,” she said. “Much improvement was needed to make it an inviting place to visit, while properly recognizing the brave county residents who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
That fall, fundraising started for the $400,000 renovation project.
Poggemeyer Design Group donated services for the design. The former CEO of the company, Jack Jones, led the Wood County memorial committee.
Jones, who served in the Ohio National Guard, said it was important to restore the memorials to their former glory and to create a plaza, with special lighting, dedicated fencing, walks, landscaping, patios and flagpoles.
Saturday’s dedication took place in a bustling Bowling Green — with the Black Swamp Arts Festival revving up a couple of blocks away and a 9/11 ceremony just wrapping up at City Park.
A crowd of a few hundred clapped along with the Wood County Veterans Memorial High School Band, sang the National Anthem and solemnly watched as the American flag was raised.
Brian Myers, with Eastwood Local Schools and director of the band, said he immediately said yes to organizing the 50 members from Eastwood, Lake, North Baltimore and Rossford high schools.
“Music plays such an important part in ceremonies and important events, that I knew we needed to put together a county band,” Myers said. “It means a lot to these students to be a part of Wood County history.”
The band practiced together for about an hour before the ceremony, said Myers, who added that he was assisted by Thomas Headley, retired band director at Bowling Green High School.
A old, bright yellow U.S. Navy biplane was part of a flyover done by Bill Hirzel. A display of historic military vehicles, provided by John Cheney and Tom Price, filled Court Street.
Robinette noted the three local historians who diligently researched the names for the memorials: Hal Brown, who is the retired Sentinel-Tribune city editor; Joe Boyle, a former Sentinel columnist, author and teacher; and Ridenour.
“Their research was invaluable,” Robinette said.
The majority of the monuments were refurbished. The World War I and II Memorial debuted first, 71 years ago.
The Civil War monument was originally dedicated in April 2015, the Korean War monument in July 1994 and the Vietnam War monument in 1998.
The Medal of Honor monument was originally dedicated in 2012.
The Persian Gulf Memorial is new, and recognizes the sacrifices from Iraq, Afghanistan and the global war on terrorism.
The new Honor and Remembrance Memorial honors those who died while serving outside of an active combat zone.
The Gold Star Monument is the third new one.
Wreaths of gold, red, white and blue blooms were posted by each monument.
World War II veteran Raymond Hoepf of Bowling Green attended the ceremony with his sons Tom and Todd. Another son, Terry, was in the Honor Guard for Saturday’s ceremony.
Hoepf, 97, served in the U.S. Navy and still vividly remembers the suffering he witnessed at Iwo Jima. He said he was overwhelmed with the community support on Saturday.
Inspired by 9/11, Camp shares story of service
The keynote speaker for the ceremony to unveil the renovated Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza said the dedication, held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, couldn’t have been more fitting.
“What better way to celebrate Patriot Day than by remembering our patriots,” said Major General James R. Camp, assistant adjutant general for Air, Ohio National Guard.
Camp was in the thick of the Sept. 11 attacks, which ended up changing the course of his life and service.
On Sept. 9, 2001, he was at the end of a 10-year commitment to service.
“My intention was to submit my resignation,” he said, adding that he was also a pilot for United Airlines.
On the morning of Sept. 11, driving into the Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Columbus, he heard about the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon.
“When the second aircraft hit, almost immediately we all knew this was a game changer, that this was a deliberate attack,” Camp said.
The squadron commander came into the flight room and asked him to grab a co-pilot and a boom operator and head to the Pentagon.
“We got airborne in about 19 minutes, which is the fastest I’ve ever been able to get that airplane off the ground. It usually takes about an hour to do a proper pre-flight.”
As they took flight, a controller told the crew that were probably the only aircraft up east of the Mississippi, besides the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Toledo.
As they approached the Pentagon, they could see the smoke rising.
Camp said it was about that time that they realized they had left so quickly that they forgot their communications crypto gear.
“So I could not authenticate who I was on Sept. 11, flying an airplane over Washington, D.C. It was kind of an uncomfortable moment.”
They were cleared to lower their boom and refuel the F-16s.
“As we were flying back to Rickenbacker, we were having a discussion in the cockpit about how this is going to change everything,” Camp said.
It changed his life.
“I think the reason I was considering taking off the uniform is because I never really got tapped on the shoulder to do much,” he said. “Be careful what you wish for.”
Right after they landed, he went into the squad room and pounded his fist on the desk of his commander.
“I’ll tell you what, we’re going to go to war over this and you’d better call me,” Camp told him.
His unit was tasked to take over the northern no-fly zone in Turkey, which he did for a year.
“Not long after that, a lot of us received what I call the ‘72-hour phone call,’ where we were called on a Saturday night, and they said ‘we’re going to invade Iraq in 2003 and oh, by the way, you leave on Monday. … You’re going to an undisclosed location for a year. Are you in or are you out?’
“This is really inspiring: They had more volunteers to go, with a 48-hour notice, than they had seats.”
Camp decided to continue his military career and stopped flying for United.
“It’s been just an incredible journey and, sadly, I don’t believe that journey is over.”
Part of Camp’s reason for sharing his story is to focus on recruitment for the service, which he said is down. He asked veterans in the audience to take up the mantle, too.
“I ask you to share your stories in your community, to try to reach out to these young folks, to help them discover the value of service,” he said. “We have an obligation to continue to support freedom and democracy.”