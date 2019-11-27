Welcome, Christmas

Jeff Barrdes, with the Village of Pemberville, decorates a light pole downtown late last week for the holiday season. The charm of small town America will be on display as the village hosts its annual Christmas in the Village on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Festivities are scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Pemberville’s seventh annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be the grand finale event, stepping off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade will be the tree lighting at Mason Park with Santa and Mrs. Claus.