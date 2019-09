Weiss was the former vice president for university relations and governmental affairs at Bowling Green State University prior to his retirement in August 2017.

Weiss, a Canton native, graduated from BGSU in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a specialization in public relations. His career took him from Libbey-Owens-Ford to Firestone Tire and Rubber Company before joining BGSU as assistant director of alumni affairs. In that capacity, he served as one of three staff members to work on a $2.2 million campaign to build an alumni center on campus. He was named its director in 1978, and served for 22 years.

Weiss has been involved in various organizations and roles including United Way and Maumee Jaycees. As alumni director at BGSU, he organized and coordinated the annual Parent’s Day show bringing Bob Hope, Red Skelton, Rich Little, Marie Osmond, Doc Severinsen and the Lettermen to campus.

That position also took him to the Philippines to train Filipino educators for a summer program. He later returned to the university on a part-time basis to chair the university’s Centennial Anniversary Commission which culminated in the 2010 celebration.

Weiss has previously served on the boards of trustees for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the BG Community Development Foundation and the United Way of Greater Toledo. He also served as president of the BGSU Falcon Club Advisory Board and co-chaired the committee on the “Closing the Doors of the House that Roars,” which officially closed Anderson Arena when the new Stroh Center was built.