There have been 30,969 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 255 since Feb. 3, according to the Wood County Health Department.
The cases per 100,000 over the last seven days are 194.93. The average cases per day is 36.43.
There have been 331 deaths. There have been seven new deaths since last week.
There have been 1,098 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 29,902 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 58 in Bowling Green and 92 in Perrysburg.
There are 17 in Northwood, 14 in the Bowling Green State University zip code and 11 in North Baltimore.
Statewide, there are 2,6640,201 confirmed cases and 35,372 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 21 cases from Feb. 9-15. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes 14 students, five faculty and two staff.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 662 since Jan. 10.