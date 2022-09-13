Several thefts, including some from unlocked vehicles, were reported in the city over the weekend.
On Saturday morning, Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 300 block of North Enterprise Street for a report of a Skar Audio speaker and amplifier valued at $900 stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Also on Saturday morning, police took a report of a purse taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Lehman Avenue.
Officers spoke with a man in the 1000 block of North Main Street Saturday evening who said he went into a store to get something when he realized he left his wallet in his vehicle. When he returned to the vehicle to get his wallet, it had been moved from where it had been. Upon inspection, two debit cards were missing. There were no cameras at the business.
On Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Troup Avenue, where a MARCs radio valued at $4,000 and $1,500 in cash were reported taken overnight from a truck.
Also on Sunday, police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster Street where a man reported he left his backpack with a laptop computer in it on the back patio area of the motel while he went inside to use the restroom. He said that he was away for about five minutes and that when he returned the backpack and laptop, valued at $500, were gone.