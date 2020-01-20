Weekend of service

Volunteer Dina Harrison looks over canned food items at Grounds for Thought during the 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Food Drive hosted by the Brown Bag Food Project Saturday afternoon. The Brown Bag Food Project collaborated with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Public Impact. Over 45 volunteers spent Saturday and Sunday going door to door collecting canned food. Along with the Brown Bag Food Project, four other food banks will benefit, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Broken Chains Church and the First United Methodist Church.