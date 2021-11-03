PERRYSBURG — It was a tight race for city council, with three seats open and six candidates running. Just 12 votes separate third and fourth place.
The three winners were incumbents Mark Weber with 22.73% (2,994) and Barry VanHoozen with 19.74% (2,601) of the vote, and challenger Kevin Fuller with 15.77% (2,077) of the vote.
The balance of the card, with the unofficial tabulation of votes, was incumbent Deborah Born with 11.55% (1,521), and challengers John Meier with 15.68% (2,065) and Victor Senn with 14.54% (1,915) of the vote.
Mark Weber was glowing with pride at being elected Tuesday after two appointments.
“I’m very excited. Remember that first night I was appointed I was just beside myself, but this is a far better feeling,” Weber said. “I have a strong belief that it’s my strong connection with the community that resonated with the voters and they could see that in me and it’s truly genuine,” Weber said.
He was appointed to council in 2019 and again in January.
“I just also want to say that it was an honor to be appointed to council, twice, but it’s an absolute privilege to be elected by the community,” Weber said.
With the preliminary numbers recorded, Weber earned the largest vote percentage with 22.73% (2,994).
“It’s especially rewarding, especially to me, because I was always the one who picked last for dodge ball. So yes, it’s my first time to be elected for anything. So it’s just a great feeling to know that I’ve earned the confidence of the people I live near and see on a daily basis. It just means so much to me. Those are my true feelings,” Weber said.
Barry VanHoozen also retained his seat, as an incumbent who has served eight years on the city council and before that served 12 years on the Perrysburg school board. He received 19.74% (2,601) of the vote.
“I think Perrysburg being the intelligent community that it is, voters looked at my campaign as one of consistency, and resiliency, over time. I’m going to suggest that it was just a vote of confidence, of my positions and behavior in representing them on council in the past,” VanHoozen said.
He said that there was a single issue that came up again and again.
“Growth, and all that it manifests. Whether it’s commercial, industrial or residential. So that was the consistent, number one theme,” he said.
Kevin Fuller narrowly edged out John Meier, M.D.
Fuller received 15.77% (2,077) of the vote.
The third opening on council had three candidates in third place at some point during the evening vote count.
Meier was ultimately only 12 votes shy of winning the seat, with 2,065, or 15.68% of the vote. Victor Senn also looked like he had won, early in the evening. He finished with 1,915 votes, or 14.54%.
These are not the official numbers.
“Not officially. No. There are still some paper and provisional ballots, it sounds like out there,” Fuller said, after a long and tense night. “I’m not claiming a win yet.”
Beyond the closeness of the race and respect for the other candidates, he mentioned the nature of his job, working at the carpenters’ union, may have helped people decide to vote for him.
“I considered it very successful, being a new candidate with little name recognition. I put in a lot of hard work and like to think that it paid off. I think it was a clear message of unity and bringing people together, and also listening. I feel like a lot of the residents wanted someone who was listening,” Fuller said. “I spent a lot of time knocking on people’s doors and listening to what they thought and felt about the city. While I think I interrupted some dinners and some family time, I think some people took the opportunity to talk to me and here what I may be able to provide.”
He is not an official negotiator for the union, but has a philosophy about the job.
“As much as I have my personal opinions and views on things, being a member of the union, just like the elected office here, if I’m going to be successful, you have to put many of those things aside and do what’s best for the whole, the people, the community. A lot of that is going to play really well, that experience,” Fuller said. “If I’m not successful with the last few vote counts, it’s still a win for me, having the support from the community.”