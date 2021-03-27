Daily highs/lows: Fri. 48/24, Sat. 57/21, Sun. 65/24, Mon. 70/37, Tues. 68/42, Wed. 72/52, Thurs. 70/42.
Last year’s highs/lows: Fri. 64/39, Sat. 66/32, Sun. 32/27, Mon. 41/24, Tues. 43/32, Wed. 43/36, Thurs. 54/31.
Record highs, with year established: Fri. 80, set 2012; Sat. 82, set 2012; Sun. 85, set 2012; Mon. 85, set 2012; Tues. 80, set 1938; Wed. 83, set 1910; Thurs. 81, set 1945.
Record lows with year established: Fri. 4 set 1885; Sat. -6, set 1885; Sun. -3, set 1855; Mon. 0, set 1888; Tues. 0, set 1906; Wed. 6, set 1974; Thurs. 2, set 1974.
Precipitation reported: Thurs. 0.23; Total for week 0.23 inches.
More than just the temperature record highs in Bowling Green were broken in 2012.
Four days straight, from March 19-22 there were records set, but with a broader view of the month there were two records tied, at 77 degrees on March 14 and 15. Additionally on March 17, a new high was hit with 77 degrees.