Tom Rucker, senior vice commander of VFW Post 1148, pauses while names are read aloud during a Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Wood County Courthouse Wednesday morning. The list of 844 residents were read by Mary Hanna, Tom Rucker, Vern Hansen, John Fawcett, Becky Dettmer, Joel Burg, Greg Robinette, Joe Fawcett, Nick Zeedyk and Jane Ridenour. Of the 844 names, 524 were casualties of the Civil War when the population of Wood County in 1860 was 17,886. Approximately 2,456 from Wood County served in the Civil War.
