Area doctors were the featured guests in a virtual town hall, held for area school employees on Tuesday, promoting coronavirus vaccinations.
The V Project’s goal is to educate and motivate the people of the Northwest Ohio corridor to get vaccinated. The group includes leaders from industry, government, non-profit, health care, education and religious organizations.
School personnel vaccinations are scheduled to begin in Wood County next week.
Attempting to reach a goal of at least 70% vaccination rate, the evening’s panel of area health professionals talked about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and gave suggestions about combating misinformation.
“If you’re an educator, if you’re a teacher in the community, if you’re an administrator in the educational system, you’re a leader in our community, and my God, we need you. We need you out there embracing this. People are going to look to you for advice. You have a circle of influence,” Dr. Brian Kaminski, an emergency medicine specialist and VP of Quality and Patient Safety at ProMedica, said.
“I ask you to embrace that and receive the vaccine. Just the act of doing it will have a ripple effect out to your surrounding circle of influence and help others to make up their own mind and see that you are OK.”
Tom Hosler, Perrysburg schools superintendent; Lynn Casto, head of school at Maumee Valley Country Day; and Romulus Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools, hosted the physicians, posing prepared questions and those from the 360 viewers.
Hosler asked Kaminski what he might say to a patient who is questioning getting the vaccine.
“I understand why you might be hesitant. This came so fast and there’s a lot that we have to learn from the vaccine, as time goes by and it’s just natural with human nature and the rapid pace at which this was developed some caution going into it,” Kaminski said. “I would let them know that it’s totally rational and normal to be hesitant and then try to understand what the true fears are. … Then try to provide facts.”
Presenting from Mercy Health were Dr. Anthony Armstrong, obstetrician and gynecologist, and Dr. James Tita, pulmonologist.
Armstrong, who is African American, also addressed concerns from various minority communities about the vaccine.
“It was politicized and it seems like it was rushed through. African Americans, and other repressed populations of people, feel like they are being experimented on, historically,” Armstrong said.
Of the fear, he brought up the example of the Tuskegee Experiment (1932-72), done on African American men.
He suggested attempting to mitigate fears in three ways.
The primary concern that Armstrong has found is fear of getting the virus from the vaccine. He said that there is not live virus in the vaccine, so that is not possible.
The second is worry is about side effects, for which anaphylaxis is rare and “the science is solid.”
Armstrong also said that the leading CDC investigator is an African American woman.
Tita reported on vaccine efficacy.
He said of all five vaccines combined have been tested on 75,000 people across the world.
“There hasn’t been one single death … and there have been only a few people who have been hospitalized from covid, from those who have received the vaccine,” Tita said. “Compare this to a random sample of 75,000 Americans who contracted covid, of that number 150 have died and hundreds have been hospitalized. So you can really see how effective this vaccine is.”
Armstrong also reiterated a continued precaution for everyone, even after receiving the vaccine.
“Those CDC (Centers for Disease Control) original guidelines that came out about hand washing, social distancing and masking are still in place. Remember, the vaccines are still not 100% effective. However, if you are one of those unlucky 5 or 6%, we’re not sure that if you did get covid after receiving the vaccine, that you aren’t able to transmit it to other people,” he said.
Armstrong also answered questions about concerns related to pregnancy and fertility.
He said that there is a lack of data regarding pregnancy from testing, but it is known that holding other factors constant, there is a greater risk of hospitalization when a pregnant woman gets the virus.
The event was held on the Facebook Live social media platform and the VProject Facebook page, but it will also be made available through a link on the Perrysburg Schools website. More information is available at www.VProject.org.