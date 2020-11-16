With the coronavirus pandemic worsening throughout Ohio and the United States, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher is urging residents to continue their diligence in the face of the crisis.
Aspacher spoke at Monday’s council meeting.
“I know that I’m likely beginning to sound like a broken record when I talk about this, and I don’t want to do that,” he said.
Aspacher said he recognizes that many people, himself included, are fatigued with the effects wrought by COVID-19. However, he said he felt it was necessary to discuss with the community the current impact the disease is having on Bowling Green, the state and the country.
“We cannot deny the fact that, in the past couple of days, the state of Ohio has set records for the number of cases in the state,” Aspacher said. “So it’s still with us, very much so, and we absolutely cannot bury our heads in the sand, despite how fatigued we must be. … We must be diligent.
“I just really want to urge people in Bowling Green and the surrounding communities to please pay attention to the guidance that we continue to get from the Wood County Health Department.”
He said that they continue to share necessary health information on the city’s website, and he urged people to pay attention to what they are hearing from health experts, and to wear masks, wash hands, socially distance and refrain from participating in large gatherings.
“It’s gotten to the point where we just cannot allow ourselves to become fatigued from the impacts,” Aspacher said.
Councilman Neocles Leontis asked if public health officials have indicated why the upsurge in COVID-19 cases is occurring.
“I don’t really know,” Aspacher said. “One thing that we’ve heard is they are seeing outbreaks as a result of large gatherings. The governor is raising a lot of examples where they are seeing large outbreaks in the aftermath of funerals or weddings or other large gatherings. It think that is one common denominator.”
In related action, council unanimously passed a resolution urging Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Legislature to extend the deadline for operating public meetings electronically.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, in March the legislature passed House Bill 197, which authorized local governments to meet electronically in the wake of the pandemic.
The bill allows electronic meetings through Dec. 1.
“Given the increase in cases across the state, as well as Wood County moving to level 3 recently,” the document states, “there is a strong argument to continue the authorization for electronic meetings as it allows fewer people to gather while still doing work that is important for Bowling Green.”