After a year of dealing with coronavirus, many people feel like they have run a marathon — now they’re sitting down, hydrating and taking some deep relaxing breaths.
Not so fast, said Health Commissioner Ben Robison. There may be 26 more miles to go, he said.
Robison, speaking at Thursday’s health board meeting, said that he knows we are weary of COVID-19
“I can’t project how long this will take,” he said. “But we know it’s in front of us.
“I thought we had endured it as much as we needed, but more is being asked from us,” Robison said. “This is really a discouraging turn of events, but it’s a turn of events we have risen to before.”
The Delta variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in Wood County on Wednesday. Wood County’s COVID-19 transmission remains at the substantial level according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 62.84 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (82 total cases) and a test positivity rate of 6.84%.
“What we know about Delta, is once it takes root, it becomes the dominant variant,” Robison said.
In the U.S. right now, 93% of all new cases are caused by Delta, Robison said.
“We anticipate our experience will be like everybody else’s, where virtually every case of COVID that we’re going to see will be caused by Delta.”
The good news is that Wood County has strong vaccination rates, he said; 60% of the eligible population is vaccinated. Almost 90% of the senior population is fully vaccinated.
“It helps to prevent severe outcomes like hospitalization and death,” Robison said.
In the younger population; 40% of 12-29 year olds are vaccinated.
Delta is highly contagious, he said.
Previous cases would infect on average two people. Delta is infecting on average eight to nine people.
“The other thing that’s unique about Delta is it has a great propensity than the previous variant to infect people who are fully vaccinated. And people who are fully vaccinated can transmit Delta.”
That’s the rationale about the return of wearing masks indoors, he said.
Robison explained how the use of masks works to prevent COVID.
An N95 mask filters out 95% of particles.
Cloth masks reduce the risk of contracting the disease by the person who is wearing them by 20-30%.
When “the source” is wearing a mask, it reduces the risk of spreading COVID by 40-60%.
“If you add those up, and if everyone is wearing masks, the risk of spreading COVID is reduced by 60-90%. That’s why it’s really critical, not for just me to wear one, but for me to wear one for others.
“If I’m playing the roulette of COVID, I’m going to take the 20%. But I’m going to hope that my partner comes on and gives me another 60% boost.”
Robison said mask wearing is a true community effort.
“We have to do this collectively or we won’t get the full benefit.”
Board President Cathy Nelson asked Robison about other variants on the horizon, such as Lambda and Epsilon.
“Lambda and Epsilon, right now, the thing that is concerning about them is there appears to be some initial concern that they may be able to evade our vaccine and our therapeutics more effectively than Delta,” he said.
“These are brand new variants and that data is very early,” he said.
Robison added that the longer that COVID can circulate, the greater the risk that it can mutate.
He said guidance for schools will be released on Monday. He declined to discuss specifics.
Also at the meeting, the board heard that 37 vaccinations were done at the Wood County Fair earlier this month. The Women Infants and Children area and breastfeeding area was very well used.