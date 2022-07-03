The city pool, election of officers, and a number of projects and events were on the agenda for the Bowling Green Parks Board on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Kristin Otley, parks and recreation director, praised aquatics/fitness manager Josh Chappett for his efforts at staffing the city’s pool and waterpark complex.
“We have staff, and that is really saying something,” Otley said, noting that a number of other aquatic centers have had to limit hours or close because they haven’t been able to hire staff. “We’ve really been lucky that we can get the young folks here and they want to work at the pool, and they come back.”
Programming coordinator Ivan Kovacevic also noted that, with the number of hot days over 90 degrees so far this summer, the pool has reached capacity on multiple occasions.
Otley said concession sales are going very well and, following up on a topic mentioned during previous meetings, she said that prices on a few of the concession items were raised “very, very nominally.”
The board elected its officers for the year. Cale Hover, who had previously served as secretary, was elected to serve as board chair. Phil Simmons was re-elected to serve as vice chair, and Emily Keegan was elected to serve as secretary.
The board welcomed two new members, Katelyn Elliott and Ardy Gonyer.
Otley noted that at some point, the board will need to choose a member to serve as liaison to the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation board.
Mayor Mike Aspacher was on hand to recognize longtime board member Linda Cubberly, who served from June 1, 2012, until May 31, 2022. She was term-limited, Aspacher said.
“We rely on a good number of our citizens to serve” on the city’s boards and commissions, he said, noting that those bodies are an important and “integral part of our city operations.”
“Your perspective and your viewpoints that you brought to parks board were valuable,” Aspacher told Cubberly, “and we’re very grateful for your service.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that this year’s Party for the Parks event is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Building. Additionally, the foundation is working on a new event, BG Brewfest, to be held in November. The event, Otley said, is to include beer tastings, food and music. “Just a little bit different event,” she said, “and a fun way to support parks.” Additional details will be forthcoming, she said.
• Heard from Otley that site work is taking place for the inclusive playground at Carter Park. She said that the Wood County Plays organization has posted a sign featuring a rendering of the playground. They plan to get the equipment in the ground sometime this year.
• Heard from Otley that an architectural firm has been hired to provide a conceptual plan and cost estimate for outdoor pickleball courts.
• Heard from Otley that she has been in contact with, and met with members of, the group of citizens interested in a new dog park. She said that they spoke about the next step of conducting research and composing a feasibility study.
• Heard from Otley that she has been elected to serve as president of the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association.