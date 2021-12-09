More than 50 people protesting mask mandates and a possible coronavirus vaccination requirement for Wood County Health Department employees crowded into the building for Thursday’s board meeting.
“You guys work for us,” said Isaac Schonlau of Weston. “You’re messing with our kids.”
He urged the board to change guidance on mask-wearing in schools. The health board strongly urges mask-wearing in schools. Most, but not all, Wood County schools require masks in buildings.
“Please change your guidance, let us make health decisions for our families,” Schonlau said. “As parents, we have rights.”
Tiffany Densic, a Rossford Board of Education member, said that not enough attention has been paid to adverse reactions and deaths due to vaccinations.
Jim Bell, a Troy Township resident, said that his family hasn’t had good history with vaccinations, in general. It could be genes or any number of reasons, he said. They should have a choice on whether to get vaccinated, Bell said.
“It’s just not your decision,” he said to the board.
Nicole Sieving said the vaccines are not effective. Many of the vaccinated are still contracting coronavirus and spreading it, she said.
A vaccination mandate for employees, which has been discussed by the board but not approved, along with mask mandates are unconstitutional, unlawful and tyrannical, Sieving said.
“Due to the ethical standpoint and legality of pushing an experimental vaccine, I believe that these decisions should be made at home and not because of being coerced or being under duress,” she said in a statement that she read to the board and provided to the media. “Each person should do a risk assessment for his/her family and decide if it is for them.”
Paul Tyson dropped a 7-inch high stack of papers that he said had research showing how masks are ineffective.
After about a half dozen people spoke, board President Cathy Nelson said that public comment time for the meeting had already been extended 15 minutes and the board was moving on to regular business.
“We have 50 people here and 33 minutes?” someone called out.
“You really think it’s more important to follow procedural rules?” another person said.
“I have tremendous respect for everything you are saying,” said board member Bob Midden.
He added that there was a “tremendous amount of misinformation that is circulating.”
“No, no,” the crowd booed back to him.
Many showed up without masks, which are mandated at the health department, and declined to wear them when health department employees passed them out.
Others spoke but declined to give their names, saying they had been misquoted in the past.
After the meeting, Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that he and the board provide guidance on masks and they should be used indoors.
They are an important strategy to reducing the spread of the coronavirus, he said.
With schools, the Ohio Department of Health has certain protocols that could limit students’ attendance if they are exposed without masks.