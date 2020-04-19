To the Editor:
While I am profoundly sad that Wood County District Public Library (Bowling Green, Walbridge, bookmobile) is closed due to coronavirus, I am proud of how the staff remains busy serving the community during this unusual time.
In addition to increasing current virtual services (buying more e-books, expanding at-home access to databases), the staff is deploying new services in a virtual format: Page to Table cookbook club, Coffee Talk fiction book club, storytimes and craft activities, book recommendations and Ukelele Club. Soon, Trivia Night will be offered.
Local history librarians are collecting local information and building a Pandemic Archive so that, in the future, researchers can know how residents in Bowling Green, Walbridge and surrounding community weathered the health crisis.
Secure Wi-Fi is available outside of both buildings. See the library’s Facebook page for a map showing the best place to park for strong signal.
Staff members have taken the 3D printers home and are busy printing plastic headpieces for medical face-shields. These headpieces will be delivered to Dana Inc., manufacturer of the plastic face shield, for local distribution once assembled. Other employees are making cloth face masks for coworkers to wear once we reopen.
Migrating services to an online format has meant that staff has had to learn and adapt, and some have been taking online courses in order to assist teammates.
A normal storytime may have taken 2-3 hours to plan, execute and clean up. There is a lot of time involved in both pre and post production of an online event. For an online storytime, staff need to know the best format to record the story on a phone so that it can be compressed and then emailed to another coworker for posting. Considering possible editing of the files, the safe obtaining of props and materials, and the realities of working from home with space limitations and possible interruptions, creating the online product often entails far more actual time and planning than doing a similar program at the library.
Our staff has applied themselves to these tasks with zeal and good humor, and as director, I am honored and humbled to work with such a dedicated, talented and creative group in the service. Please “check out” the library webpage at wcdpl.org or social media for more information.
Thank you and stay safe,
Michael Penrod
WCPDL director