In light of recent school closings, WBGU-PBS is joining seven other Ohio PBS affiliates in temporarily expanding educational programming.
This is part of #LearnAtHome, an initiative geared toward stay-at-home families during the coronavirus crisis.
WBGU-PBS has added two extra mid-day hours of children’s shows on its main channel. Those shows are airing from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Programming will be interrupted for daily updates, typically at 2 p.m., from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
WBGU-PBS also will air programs for middle and high schoolers on its subchannel, Encore (27.2) from noon-5 p.m. weekdays in addition to its regular schedule of late afternoon/evening children’s programming. Encore airs on many cable lineups (numbers may differ) and is free over-the-air using an antenna.
Extra educational resources and activities to accompany the various programs are located at wbgu.org.
The goal is for Ohio stations to offer educational programming for children of all ages. The traditional on-air broadcasts are aimed at families, particularly those in rural areas, who may have limited or no Internet access. The schedule has the support of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria.
“In this unprecedented time, Ohio’s educators, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep learning going for students in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. I am humbled and grateful that all eight of Ohio’s public broadcasting stations have stepped up as major partners committed to delivering high-quality, grade-appropriate learning to students, complementing the amazing effort being made by Ohio’s schools and districts,” DeMaria said. “This ‘at home learning initiative’ crosses the digital divide and provides yet another tool in the toolbox, ensuring learning doesn’t stop just because school buildings are closed.”
Other participating stations are:
WVIZ – ideastream - Cleveland
WOSU Public Media - Columbus
Think TV - Dayton
WCET Public Media - Cincinnati
WGTE - Toledo
PBS Western Reserve
WOUB Public Media – Athens
Viewers having difficulty locating Encore or using an antenna, can call 800-780-1207 weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or leave a message after hours. WBGU-PBS is working in conjunction with NWOET to answer technical questions as well as help teachers and parents with at-home distance learning.
WBGU-PBS is a PBS affiliate and partner of Bowling Green State University serving a 19-county region with award-winning programming and educational resources. For more information including a complete schedule, visit www.wbgu.org.