A Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in relation to unauthorized access to a police database.
MaryLou Evans, 50, has pleaded guilty to attempted unauthorized access to the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.
Evans was scheduled to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday, but the deal was agreed upon earlier.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans, Evans asked an officer to run a check on another person.
She was indicted in July for gaining access, attempted to gain access or disseminating information gained from the database in December. The charge was a fifth-degree felony.
Evans pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.
Hoppenjans said Evans held an office in the Village of Bradner.