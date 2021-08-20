A Wayne man will spend 11 years in prison for giving drugs to a woman who then overdosed.
Matthew Allen, 50, was sentenced Friday by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was brought to the courtroom from the jail.
A jury found Allen guilty on all charges Aug. 13 after seven hours of deliberation.
Allen was indicted in November 2019 on five criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and corrupting another with drugs involving the death of Sherry L. McHaffie.
Every holiday she brought laughter, joy and happiness, Skylee Teeple said about her aunt.
“Without her, the holidays aren’t the same,” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real, a nightmare for us we will all never wake up from.
“There are no more hugs, no more smiles and no more ‘I love yous.’”
Allen also was indicted for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possessing criminal tools.
The jury found him guilty on three original charges plus amended corrupting another with drugs and amended trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
In July, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos had offered a deal that if Allen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, all other charges would be dismissed.
The prison time would have been five years.
According to testimony during the trial, McHaffie had asked around for heroin and learned Allen could supply it. He gave her fentanyl and she died of an overdose.
A baggie containing white powder was found in a pill bottle under a sofa cushion on which McHaffie was found deceased, and after being tested, was found to be fentanyl laced with cocaine. The baggie had Allen’s DNA on it.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent that heroin, which is what McHaffie was asking for, Boos said during the trial.
McHaffie, of Risingsun, was 48 when she died Dec. 4, 2018.
Defense attorney Merle Dech asked the court to merge the involuntary manslaughter and trafficking offenses.
Boos did not object to the merger of the manslaughter, corrupting another and reckless homicide charges, but voiced opposition to Dech’s request.
The involuntary manslaughter requires the additional step of drug trafficking to cause McHaffie’s death, he said, adding they are separate offences.
Mack sided with the state and declined the merger request.
Dech asked for concurrent sentencing to a previous conviction, in which Allen is serving seven years.
“We feel that it would not demean the seriousness of the offense, it would adequately punish Mr. Allen and it would protect the public,” he said.
Boos said that the victim and Allen had previously lived together and she had confided in him the day prior that she was depressed and needed drugs.
“He took advantage of that,” he said.
Allen has shown no genuine remorse and has been given multiple attempts to take responsibility for the death and has not done so, he added.
A consecutive sentence to the seven years he is already serving is justified, Boos said, adding that while that previous case was pending, this offense occurred.
“The defendant was aware of the victim’s mental state and condition just a day before these offenses occurred, she confided in him and he capitalized on that desperation,” Boos said.
He asked for 11 years on the involuntary manslaughter charge, 12 months each for the trafficking and possessing criminal tools charges for a total of 13 years and that this run consecutively with his previous sentence of seven years.
Allen declined to make a statement.
“You have shown no genuine remorse and your relationship with Ms. McHaffie did facilitate the offense,” Mack said. “You friendship caused her demise.”
She said Allen had a disregard for others, shown by his past conduct.
“Ms. McHaffie died as result of your actions,” she said.
She imposed a sentence of 10 years for involuntary manslaughter. She also imposed concurrent sentences of 12 months each for the trafficking and possessing criminal tools charges.
The 10 years and 12 months are to be served consecutively for a total of 11 years.
This sentence is to run consecutively with a previous sentence of seven years for felonious assault.
After Allen’s sentence was announced, Teeple said she was happy it was over.
“We can finally get justice,” she said. “We all miss her so much.”
Dech objected to the consecutive sentences and said an appeal will be filed.
Allen previously was sentenced in June 2019 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felonious assault after punching a North Baltimore resident and causing him to lose an eye.
He appealed and the 6th District Court of Appeals agreed with his claim that improper notice had been given to all parties involved at the time of sentencing.
The case was remanded back to Mack’s court for resentencing.
In August 2020, she again imposed a seven-year sentence.
That situation arose out of a 2017 encounter with Allen and the co-defendant, who is now deceased, with an individual who owed Allen money. Allen struck the person and the co-defendant repeatedly kicked the victim, causing serious harm and the loss of an eye.