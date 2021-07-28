A Wayne man currently in custody on charges related to a Risingsun woman’s death has refused a plea agreement and is asking for his case to go to trial.
Matthew Allen, 40, was transported from jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos offered a deal that if Allen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, all other charges would be dismissed.
Allen was indicted in November 2019 on five criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and corrupting another with drugs involving the death of Sherry L. McHaffie.
The manslaughter charge is a first-degree felony, the homicide charge is a third-degree felony, and the corrupting charge is a second-degree felony.
Allen also was indicted for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree offense.
“I would like to go to trial,” Allen said.
The indictment indicates Allen administered or furnished the drug, which is alleged to have killed McHaffie, of Risingsun, who was 48 when she died Dec. 4, 2018.
He will be transferred back to the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion while awaiting trial.
Boos has filed paperwork stating the Wood County jail doesn’t want him based on his misconduct.
He now “poses a threat to the safe and secure options” of the jail, Boos wrote in his request, which was filed with the court June 7, the same day he appeared for a pretrial.
He attached 22 pages of reports that document repeated incidents with Allen while in local custody.
Recorded incidents include him plugging his toilet and flooding his cell on multiple occasions, making suicidal comments, and refusing to walk while being escorted by deputies, and putting toothpaste on his cell window so deputies could not see in. Allen also was placed in maximum security for a time and said he would continue to cause issues until he was out of lockdown.
His trial is set for Aug. 11.
Allen previously was sentenced in June 2019 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felonious assault after punching a North Baltimore resident and causing him to lose as eye.