A Wayne man has been resentenced for a 2017 case with was remanded from an appeals court.
Also, Matthew Allen’s trial date for involuntary manslaughter in a separate case has been vacated.
Allen, 39, was transported from the state prison in Marion for the Aug. 17 appearance in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was resentenced after the 6th District Court of Appeals agreed with irregularities in improper notice being given to all parties involved at the time of sentencing.
Allen was sentenced in June 2019 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felonious assault. The charge of and first-degree aggravated burglary was dismissed.
Jeffrey Nunnari filed an appeal in July 2019 on behalf of his client, arguing that advance notice was not given that sentencing could occur at the hearing.
Former defense attorney Steve Spitler had requested a bond hearing be continued at a later date. The motion was denied.
Spitler then moved to continue the sentencing, which also was denied.
The court then proceeded to sentencing.
The 6th District Court of Appeals in April ruled in favor of the appeal, concurring that the court abused its discretion in proceeding to sentencing without providing advance notice to all parties.
The appeals court remanded the case back to common pleas court for resentencing.
Nunnari said the situation arose out of an encounter with Allen and the co-defendant, who is now deceased, with an individual who owed Allen money. Allen struck the person and the co-defendant repeatedly kicked the victim, causing serious harm and the loss of an eye.
It took more than two years from when Allen was indicted in 2017 to get to sentencing, as three attorneys asked to be excused due to conflicts. That was not fault of Allen’s, Nunnari said.
He said Allen declined to speak.
“Mr. Allen feels that every time he talks, he seems to move backwards,” Nunnari said.
While he may be abrasive and rub people the wrong way, he does feel remorse, he said.
He said that alcohol and drugs have been a problem in Allen’s life.
“I think he is motivated toward treatment at this point in his life.”
This is his fourth time in jail, and he is currently at the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion.
During his six months there, he has earned numerous certificates and had tended AA meetings, which stopped with coronavirus, Nunnari said.
Drugs and alcohol are rampant at North Coast and it is easier to get drugs within the prison walls than all the street, he said.
“We can send him back to that environment, which is probably worse that the streets. Or we have an individual who now is sufficiently motivated,” he said.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said resentencing does nothing to change the facts of the case or the injuries to the victim.
“This is simply a technical issue,” she said.
The victim, who was living in North Baltimore at the time of the attack, was fearful of testifying.
“This is a life-long injury. He’s lost an eye,” she said.
He has been affected both physically and mentally from his injury.
“This was a brutal, vicious and unprovoked attack,” Gross said, explaining the victim’s assessment was he got sucker punched.
Prison is not just for rehabilitation but also to punish and she asked the court to reimpose the seven-year sentence.
Allen agreed to speak when asked by Mack if he had anything to add.
“It was only one punch and I did not mean for that to happen. Never in a million years would I want to hurt somebody that bad,” Allen said. “I feel horrible. I can’t imagine what it is like to walk around the rest of your life with a hole in your face. He didn’t deserve it, not one bit, and I am sorry.”
He called North Coast a toxic environment.
“I’m sick of this cycle that I can’t get out. … I’m desperate for some help, your honor,” Allen said. “I’m not asking to go home; I’m asking for help.”
Mack said the findings of the appeals court was for procedure, not the findings.
Nunnari disagreed, arguing that the previous attorney was not prepared for sentencing.
Allen was adjudicated as a child and has demonstrated a pattern of drug abuse and up until now has not shown a desire to seek treatment, Mack said.
He does feel remorse for the victim, she added. With a very high risk of recidivism, he is not a good candidate for community control, she said.
Prison is the most appropriate place for Allen, and she resentenced him to seven years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He will remain in the county jail until his involuntary manslaughter case is resolved, then he will be conveyed to ODRC.
Merle Dech Jr., who was just appointed as Allen’s new defense attorney in the manslaughter case, asked for a continuance while appearing in Mack’s court Aug. 17.
“I knew nothing about this case until this morning,” he said.
He asked the court to vacate the trial, which was set to start Tuesday, and schedule another pretrial appearance.
Mack granted the motions and set the new pretrial date for Sept. 21.
Bond was continued at $50,000 with no 10%.
He is charged in this case for his involvement in the death of a Risingsun woman in December 2018. He is also facing charges of reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs, drug trafficking and possessing criminal tools.