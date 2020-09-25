A Wayne man charged with child endangerment after his son ingested pills has pleaded guilty.
Aaron Blachuta, 29, made his plea on Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn said in return for the guilty plea to the indicted charge, the state will recommend community control.
Blachuta was indicted for child endangering, a third-degree felony, after the incident on Nov. 25.
According to Blackburn, the juvenile listed in the indictment, who was 19 months old at the time, ingested suboxone pills while at the home.
The pill, an opioid, is used to treat narcotic dependency.
A 3-year-old found the pill and gave it to the 19-month-old, she said, and the defendant found it in the child’s mouth.
Blachuta took the child to the babysitter then left. The babysitter called Blachuta when the child was dosing off, at which time Blachuta was 40 minutes away trying to get drugs, Blackburn said.
The child was taken to Wood County Hospital, unresponsive, and was given Narcan to counter the drug’s effects.
“That is what happened,” Blachuta said.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 26.