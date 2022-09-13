A Wayne man is in jail after being indicted for two arson incidents.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Aaron Joseph Shomody, 28, twice when it met Wednesday.
In the first case, he was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony.
On June 10, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 12000 block of Caskie Road in Wayne for a fire that appeared to have been deliberately set. The responding deputy observed burn and scorch marks on the exterior of the front door, surrounding area and front porch.
The homeowner reported that at approximately 5 a.m., she and other occupants of the home awoke and smelled smoke. In opening the front door, they discovered a partially burned bag of mulch. At that time, nothing else on the porch was actively burning.
She called the sheriff’s office at 6:09 a.m.
Deputies located several operational video cameras in the area. While viewing the video, the homeowner reportedly recognized Shomody entering the area around 4:30 a.m. He reportedly approached the residence and splashed liquid from a cylindrical container on the front door and porch. He allegedly then opened a box of what appeared to be wooden kitchen matches, lit one and threw it at the residence with no result.
Shomody then was allegedly observed moving the bag of mulch from the front yard to the front porch, lit another match and threw it at the house. This time, a large sudden flame reaching 8 feet high or higher was observed.
Shomody then Shomody departed the area.
He was known to the two deputies who viewed the video due to numerous previous interactions with the sheriff’s office.
Deputies went to his home and located Shomody sleeping in his bedroom. He was taken into custody without incident. After being read his Miranda rights, Shomody reportedly admitted to setting the fire, the method of setting the fire, and his intent to travel to the residence with the plan of “getting rid” of the occupants.
He reportedly also told deputies he had traveled to a home in the 10000 block of Pemberville Road immediately afterward with the purpose of setting the residence on fire.
A search of his vehicle reportedly located a cylindrical plastic can that contained what appeared to be gasoline and a box of wooden kitchen matches.
The F1 arson charge is for knowingly creating a risk of serious physical harm to one of the home’s occupants and the F2 charge is for causing harm to an occupied structure.
The second arson indictment includes an F1 and an F2 charge as well, for the causing substantial risk of serious harm to the residents at the home on Pemberville Road and causing harm to an occupied structure.
After being arrested June 10, Shomody was referred on June 21 to court diagnostics for a competency to stand trial evaluation.
On Aug. 10, court diagnostics found Shomody competent to stand trial.
Cash bond has been set at $250,000, no 10%.
Shomody is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.