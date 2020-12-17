TOLEDO — Federal, state, county and local law enforcement on Wednesday participated in a wide-ranging takedown operation of 24 individuals.
They have been charged in a multiple count indictment filed in federal court.
The defendants, including one from Wayne, are accused of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug felony and the distribution of cocaine, cocaine base, and fentanyl in the Toledo area.
Twenty-four individuals were arrested during an early morning operation and transported to federal court in Toledo. The arrests were conducted by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Toledo Metro Drug Task Force, the Northwest Ohio Interdiction Task Force and the USMS Fugitive Task Force. This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.
“Today’s arrests and indictment reflect the collaborative resolve of law enforcement in this region to continue our fight against drug trafficking in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “To any trafficker, no matter how well connected or organized you think you are, know that if you continue to push drugs in our communities, you will eventually be caught and we will do everything we can to ensure that you go to federal prison.”
“Through operations like this, law enforcement continues to target the criminals who wreak havoc in our community through the distribution of illegal and dangerous drugs,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.
Named in the indictment are Marquise Figures, 35, of Wayne; and Anthony Duff, 44; Jackie Green, 51; Anthony King, 46; Antonio Mays, 46; Antuan Wynn, 45; Tomar Belcher, 46; Ray Brown, 37; Damian Dalton, 46; Mark Humphrey, 46; Kevion Jones, 23; Kimberly Marshall, 36; Orlando McCall Sr., 45; Jeremiah Mims, 39; Marcus Odoms, 43; Christopher Simpson, 29; Daniel Ulis,Sr., 46; Demetrius Wallace Jr., 20; Frederick Wilson Jr., 39; Kali Kowalski, 34; Dawn Rahmstock, 54; Briana Siler, 24; Heidi Vaculik, 42; and Angela Whittecar, 42, all of Toledo.
According to the indictment, from December 2019 through the present day, the defendants are accused of conspiring together to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine and at least five kilograms of cocaine in the Toledo area and the use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug felony.
The conspirators are accused of using multiple cellular devices and code words to conceal their activity and various residences in the Toledo area to store, break down, package and distribute their narcotics and proceeds.
Defendants Duff, King, Wynn, Mims and Ulis are all facing enhanced penalty charges due to previous felony convictions. In addition, defendant Green is charged with an additional account of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
If convicted, the defendants’ sentences will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including each defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, each defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and the Northwest Ohio Interdiction Task Force.
The FBI Safe Streets is comprised of the FBI, Toledo Police Department, Sylvania Township Police Department and the Oregon Police Department. The Toledo Metro Drug Task Force is comprised of the FBI, Toledo Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and ATF. The Northwest Ohio Interdiction Task Force is comprised of the FBI, Toledo Police Department, Lucas and Wood County sheriff’s 0ffices.
This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Alissa M. Sterling and Robert Melching.