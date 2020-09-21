A man who entered a home with a handgun was arrested Saturday.
At 12:43 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Pearl Street for a report of a man entering the residence and brandishing a gun. The intruder was identified as Dutch Young.
Young, 33, Wayne, was later arrested for aggravated burglary and taken to jail.
Dispatch stated the male had already left the residence and was wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.
The occupants said Young had entered the house uninvited and began arguing before pulling a gun.
Upon arrival, one of the occupants identified the subject as his stepdad and was positive Young had returned to a home on South Maple Street after leaving the Pearl Street residence. At Maple Street, the resident said she saw Young in her kitchen.
Several more officers showed up and set up a perimeter around the home in the 200 block of South Maple. A police sergeant spoke with the homeowner, who is Young’s brother, who said he was out of town and didn’t know where Young was. He did not give police permission to search the house.
Young was arraigned via video from the jail on Monday. Bond was set at $100,000.