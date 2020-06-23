PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will begin reopening to the public with some modifications to hours and services on July 1.
Visitors to the library can expect highly visible safety measures including new traffic patterns inside the building, frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, plexi-glass shields at service desks, visual social distancing reminders, limited seating, and accessible hand-sanitizer stations throughout the main level.
Face coverings will be required for staff and patrons at all times inside the library.
Library hours have been modified. New hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays during this phase of reopening.
In addition, the hours of 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Fridays are reserved strictly for those who are age sixty and over and those who are immunocompromised.
For everyone’s safety and in consistence with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC, appropriate face coverings must be worn by staff and patrons age 3 and older at all times inside the building.
The library’s Code of Conduct has been amended by the board to include the face covering requirement until further notice. Face coverings will be provided by a greeter upon entry for those who do not have one. For those unable to or unwilling to wear a face covering, reasonable accommodations will include delivery of CORE library services (checkout of materials and reference service) via digital services and curbside pickup.
Occupancy of the building will be limited to 60 guests. To facilitate stringent sanitization practices, the library’s lower level will be closed.
The interior of the main level has been modified to encourage 6-foot physical distancing and reduce congestion points. Some seating has been removed or rearranged.
The Quiet Study Room is closed; it is being used as a quarantine area for used and returned library materials.
When using the library, patrons are asked to place books they have handled but don’t wish to check out on designated carts located throughout the collection.
A limited number of public computers will be available and will be sanitized regularly.
An Interim Internet and Computer Use Policy has been adopted. Staff members will be able to assist a patron in logging in to a computer; however, assistance with specific tasks or websites may not be available due to social distancing measures.
Under the interim policy, computer usage is limited to an initial 90 minutes per individual per day. An extension of up to 90 minutes of additional time may be available if no other patron is waiting to use a computer.
Free Wi-Fi remains available throughout the library and in an area covering a large portion of the parking lot.
Print, copy and fax services will be available.
One-on-one services will not be available during this phase. All library programming will be virtual. Meeting spaces are closed until further notice, but community members are encouraged to sign up for a free virtual Zoom meeting room on the library’s website. Way’s Zoom Rooms can accommodate up to 100 participants.
Exterior book drops have been open since May 5. When returning items to the library, patrons are asked to deposit them in one of the exterior book or DVD/CD drops or in the new, special book drops located just inside the library’s outer vestibule.
The book drops at the circulation desk are not available at this time. There will be a designated table in the circulation lobby for the return of Beyond Books items.
The library is unable to accept donations of books, DVDs, CDs and other physical materials.
Patrons are encouraged to continue to take advantage of curbside pickup for contactless delivery of library materials.
Items can be pulled and made available for pickup upon request. Instructions for using this service are available on the library’s website.
Statewide delivery service for items requested from other libraries has not yet resumed.
The community is invited to sign up for the annual Summer Reading Club. With categories for ages birth-adult, the Summer Reading Club is a fun way to keep reading and win prizes during the summer months. Registration is underway at waypl.readsquared.com for the online program which continues through July 31.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135.