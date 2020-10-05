PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library continues to offer special hours for those age 60 and over and the immunocompromised on three mornings each week. Beginning Oct. 20, the special hours will be modified.
The new special hours will be from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Way Library requests that only those who fall into the senior or immunocompromised categories utilize the library during the special hours.
The library will also add curbside delivery service by appointment from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To pick up library materials using contactless service, set up an appointment online at waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.