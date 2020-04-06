PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is busy providing information, answering questions and creating online content for the community while its physical doors are temporarily closed.
To ask a question or request information, there are several ways to get in touch with the library staff.
Call the library at 419-874-3135 to leave a voicemail message; use the “Ask-A-Librarian” feature on the website at waylibrary.info; or send a message via Facebook.
All of these options are being monitored remotely by library staff members.
The library’s digital catalog is vast. Visit digital.waylibrary.info to explore the many educational, instructional, and entertainment options available.
If you do not have a library card, you can apply for an e-card with an online application. It will be processed quickly so that you may start enjoying the library’s digital offerings right away.
Though staff members are observing the governor’s “stay-at-home” directive, they are still hard at work creating fun and informational content for the community. Much of the new content will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.
If your children are missing the librarians, they will be excited to hear that story times will go on—digitally.
The Youth Services staff will post story time videos on the Library’s Facebook page every week featuring children’s favorite librarians. Look for Toddler Times on Tuesdays, Preschool Story Time on Wednesdays, and Mother Goose for babies on Thursdays.
The technology department is developing video tutorials for using digital materials such as books, downloadable audiobooks, music, movies, comics, and magazines. These will also be posted on Facebook from the library’s YouTube channel. Watch them and learn how to use the library’s huge collection of digital resources from the safety of home.
Library programming specialist Natalie Dielman is arranging online yoga classes and book discussion groups. Anyone can participate in online PuzzlePalooza, also found on Way’s Facebook page.
Stephanie Coil has created a fun craft using empty toilet paper tubes. Watch for more craft ideas in the days ahead.