PERRYSBURG — Way Library will proudly mark its 140th anniversary this year.
Its beginning can be traced back to a gift from prominent Perrysburg citizen and attorney Willard Way, who died in 1875, and bequeathed his sizable estate to the community. An amount of $15,000 was designated for the establishment of a library.
On June 13, 1881, Way opened to the public. It was the first library in Wood County. Occupying two rooms in the home of Harriet Hulburd at 118 Louisiana Ave., the initial collection held 347 books. Hulburd was paid $150 per year for her services as a librarian, as well as for the use of her rooms.
The library was an instant success. The first few months it was open, 125 books, on average, were drawn out each week. As today, fiction was the most popular genre.
Library hours varied. Hulburd’s home was closed during lunch and dinner and often people wanted to gain access to the collection during these times. Everyone knew that Hulburd lived there and would pound on the door for her to answer, regardless of the stated business hours.
The library soon outgrew these humble beginnings. In 1892, an imposing sandstone edifice was constructed on the corner of Louisiana and Indiana avenues. It served the library for decades, but in 1958 the building was declared obsolete and razed, leading the way for construction of a new building.
Designed by local architects Harold H. and Harold C. Munger, the new facility took one year to build. On July 27, 1959, the oldest public library in Wood County resumed business. Perrysburg’s population was 5,500.
On June 23, 1960, one year after the new library opened, Ardath Danford was named director. She served in the position for 12 years. In addition to writing a history of Perrysburg, Danford was instrumental in implementing the first automated check-in and check-out system of materials. The first Way library card was put into commission during her tenure.
In 1972, Phyllis Gallo was appointed director. She served until her retirement in 1990, overseeing the 1982 addition and remodeling.
In 1990, Nancy Kelley was named director of Way Library. Perrysburg was growing rapidly, and by the mid-1990s it was determined that another expansion was necessary. Plans were made to build an addition around the existing structure, and land was acquired to enlarge the parking lot.
The Munger+Munger architectural firm designed the project, later winning an American Institute of Architects Honor Award for their efforts. On Sept. 10, 2001, the library reopened the doors to its newly-remodeled quarters.
Current library Director Janel Haas was appointed by a unanimous vote of the board of trustees following the retirement of Kelley in 2010.
Perrysburg’s population has grown from 1,900 in 1881 to more than 25,000 today. Way Library has evolved from two rooms in a private house with 347 volumes to a 46,000-square-foot facility housing a collection of more than 137,200 items.
Better yet, potential library users no longer have to bang on the door to gain entrance as they did in Hulburd’s day 140 years ago.
(Baranowski is local history librarian at Way Public Library.)